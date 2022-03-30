The introduction of the Taycan into the range of Porsche completely opened the doors to electrification for the house in Zuffenhausen. A project that will not have the emblem of the 911 but that has nevertheless allowed the German brand to convince even the most skeptical that full electric can be engaging when you are driving. And so Porsche, on the strength of this success, broadened its horizons by introducing the Taycan Cross Tourism: a station wagon that incorporates the elements of the sedan version, adding greater roominess and some contents that make it suitable for both leisure and speed lovers. Especially if you are dealing with the Turbo S version, the most performing of the range, the protagonist of our test drive.

Design and dimensions are similar to those of the Taycan, albeit the Cross Turismo version is longer than the traditional version with a length of 4,974 mm, a width of 1,967 mm, a height of 1,407 mm and finally a wheelbase 2,904 mm. From a stylistic point of view, what substantially changes is the tail, with the rear enlarged and characterized by more rounded shapes. Here we also find the glass effect Porsche lettering integrated into the light signature. On the whole, some distinctive elements are added that underline the soul also devoted to light off-road, such as some protections available with the Offroad Design package: in this case we find special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and near the side skirts that serve to protect the body from any splashes of crushed stone. The designers of the German brand have worked with greater freedom on the interior spaces and while maintaining the already consolidated approach on the other variants of the range, they have been able to give greater roominess to passengers with 5 cm more in height. The new configuration offers a generous load capacity that goes from 405 to almost 1200 liters if the rear seats are folded down.

The dashboard is always characterized by a digital and intuitive interface, starting with the curved instrument panel that peeks out from behind the steering wheel, with customizable three-quadrant graphics on which driving information, battery charge status, and more can be viewed. also the map of the navigation system or the travel statistics, up to the driving modes. The latter can be chosen using the special rotary selector located in the lower part of the steering wheel and are 5: Range, Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual. In a central position, integrated into the dashboard is the 10.9-inch central infotainment display to which an optional screen for the front passenger can be added. Connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto it also takes place wirelessly, with the driver being able to navigate from the mirroring of his smartphone to the functions of the multimedia system in an easy and intuitive way. In an inclined position on the central tunnel then there is another touch display that allows you to control the air conditioning and heating of the vehicle.

At the top of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo range is there the Turbo S version, devoted to performance thanks to a powertrain consisting of two permanent magnet motors, one placed on each axis. The total power in overboost mode is 761 hp and 1,050 Nm of maximum torque and thanks to the launch control it is possible to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds and reach a self-limited top speed of 250 km / h . The whole is combined with a 93.7 kWh battery integrated in an 800 V architecture that guarantees short recharging times using fast infrastructures. Compatible with charging stations in direct current up to 270 kW, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S in this case takes less than half an hour to recover 80% of the mileage range while it takes 5 hours to fill up with energy if a 22 kW column is used. The autonomy declared in the WLTP mixed cycle ranges between 388 and 419 km. Our test took place on a mixed route, with motorway sections and on urban and extra-urban roads. Like any electric, also in this case a lot depends on the “foot” and on one’s needs. By maintaining high speeds, you stay closer to 350 km of autonomy while it is also possible to reach and exceed 400 km with a single tank of energy in city use with a more prudent guide. The range mode on long distances is very useful, with autonomy that is maximized by limiting the maximum speed to 130 km / h.

If you don’t have to deal with the remaining autonomy however, you can fully appreciate the burning acceleration of the Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S: despite the 2,395 kg of weight, this version brings with it the agility and dynamism of the sedan version, managing to convey the right emotions at every twist. The steering is extremely precise and direct, which does not make you feel the size of the car and communicates an almost unsettling ease of use. Then there is standard the Gravel Mode which facilitates driving on uneven and muddy ground, increasing the ground clearance by 30 millimeters and interacting with the all-wheel drive, the Porsche Stability Management adaptive air suspension: if activated, it also modifies the power delivery and the controllability of the the car by pressing the accelerator pedal. The range of this version is structured in a similar way to that of the sedan, with the 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions.

Dynamic and versatile, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo it does not renounce that biting sporty soul which is a peculiar characteristic of the whole range. At the same time, however, it proves to be an asphalt animal as much as it is from dirt: it is clear, it is not an off-road vehicle but it is not common to find a car, even more fully electric, capable of tackling ups and downs and mud with the same ease with which it glues to the seat during acceleration. On Taycan Cross Turismo, therefore, two souls coexist and do it with extreme naturalness. A Porsche in all respects therefore, which can do a lot but is not for everyone, as confirmed by the price on the Turbo S starting at 194,000 euros.