D.he all-electric Porsche Taycan is definitely a successful model. More than 20,000 units were sold worldwide in the difficult Corona year 2020. Now a station wagon, which will be launched on the market in the summer, should further consolidate the company’s success. The Taycan Cross Turismo relies on a similar concept to the Panamera Sport Turismo. Formally they are station wagons, but of course the entire car remains very flat. Although there is almost five centimeters more headroom in the rear of the Taycan Cross Turismo.

And instead of a trunk lid, there is a flap, the cargo space offers a volume of 1212 liters after folding down the rear seats. The trunk itself, at 446 liters, is also significantly larger than that in the “sedan”. The length of 4.97 meters is the same, both versions have an 84-liter compartment at the front. This is useful for the charging cable.

The electric drive with its 800-volt architecture is basically the same as in the Taycan, but a new chassis and the well-known all-wheel drive including the adaptive air suspension should also provide dynamism off the beaten track. All four models have the large battery with a capacity of 93.4 kWh. The range is around 400 kilometers in each case.









Specifically, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo with 280 kW, the 4S Cross Turismo with 360 kW, the Turbo Cross Turismo with 460 kW and the Turbo S Cross Turismo with 460 kW are available. So Porsche doesn’t let go of the bad habit of calling cars turbo that technically have no turbo at all. But everyone in the quartet has an overboost function with which the performance of the electric motor can be increased again for a short time. With the Turbo S, even 560 kW or 761 PS are possible.

The specified maximum speeds are between 220 and 250 km / h. All-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension are generally standard. An off-road package that increases the ground clearance by up to 30 millimeters is optional. The Cross Turismo can be charged with alternating current of up to 11 kW, with an option of 22 kW. Fast charging with direct current is ideal when on the move.

At an 800-volt station, the Porsche can process up to 270 kW, then filling the battery from five to eighty percent state of charge takes just under 23 minutes under optimal conditions. At 400-volt stations, up to 150 kW are charged. Charging connections are on the right and left of the fenders, but for direct current only on the passenger side.

Important for recreational athletes: a rear rack for up to three bicycles has been specially developed for the Cross Turismo. Practical: the tailgate can also be opened with a loaded carrier. Porsche also sells matching e-bikes. The prices for the new car from Porsche start at 93,635 euros for the basic model. At the virtual premiere this week, it was said that Porsche wants to sell every second car electrified by 2025. In 2020, every third Porsche sold in Germany was a plug-in hybrid or a Taycan.