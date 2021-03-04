Already in 2018 Porsche promised a crossover to complement its first electric, then called the Mission E and later, in its production version, the Taycan. Three years later the promise crystallizes in the Taycan Cross Tourism, a “shooting brake” crossover (with a tailgate) that promises more capabilities to get off the asphalt while maintaining high levels of sportiness, and that will arrive in dealerships in the summer.

Taycan Cross Turismo Moves Silhouette to Series Assembly Line practically identical to the prototype, as is usual for the Zuffenhausen brand. Like the saloon, the Cross Turismo benefits from an 800-volt electrical architecture – when 400 is the norm – that allows continuous high performance while reducing weight and wiring space. Another particular thing is that, unlike the vast majority of electric models, it does incorporate a gearbox, of two speeds, to optimize the performance of its propellants.

In the aesthetic section, the protections of the wheel arches and the skirts stand out, in addition to the one that descends towards the rear, so called by the Porsche designers. Its great strengths compared to its sporty brother are a larger passenger compartment and trunk, with 36 millimeters more space for rear-seat passengers and up to 1,200 liters of cargo capacity. Otherwise, the interior is identical to its sedan body brother, with a dashboard featuring a 10.9-inch central screen and another identical, optional, for the passenger. The optional Off-Road package adds, however, a compass to the top of the instrument panel.

It will also offer all-wheel drive and adaptive suspension as standard. The optional Off-Road package will allow you to increase ground clearance by up to 30 millimeters. In addition, a “Gravel Mode” driving program will be available to tackle road surfaces in poor conditions. In addition, being designed for a driver with an active lifestyle, Porsche has developed a specific sports accessory capable of carrying up to three bicycles on the rear. This accessory allows the gate to be opened even when loaded.

Its range will be structured, for now, in the variants 4 Cross Turismo, 4S Cross Turismo; Turbo Cross Turismo and Turbo S Cross Turismo, with powers of 380, 490 or 625CV, which can be increased by up to an additional 100CV from time to time through the Overboost function with Launch Control.

The autonomy, guaranteed by a battery of 93.4 kWh capacity, is inversely proportional to the power:, while the approved consumption ranges between 22.4 kWh and 24.4 per 100 kilometers. At home, it can be charged as standard at 11 kW, although a 22 kW charger is optionally available, as in the case of the Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT (with which it shares a platform). In fast current, it can “refuel” a hundred kilometers in just over five minutes, at a high power point.

The prices of the range, in Germany, will start from and the buyer will be able to unlock, after the purchase, new functionalities, such as the power steering plus, the adaptive lane guidance or the InnoDrive driving assistant.