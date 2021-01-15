In 2019 the journalist Kyle Conner set a record at the Cannonball race in the USA with the Tesla Model 3 – on New Year’s Eve 2020 he clearly broke his own record with a Porsche Taycan.

Stuttgart – The fully electric Porsche Taycan is very successful. The sports car is now not only the best-selling model from Porsche AG in Europe, but also cracked sales of over 20,000 vehicles last year. In 2019, US journalist Kyle Connor set a new record with the Tesla Model 3 in the controversial electric car races through the USA, known as the “Cannonball Races”. In addition to the speed and skill of the driver, the race is also about the most efficient charging strategy possible. On New Year’s Eve 2020, Conner tried to beat his best time again with the Porsche Taycan. The fully electric sports car from Porsche AG actually broke a new record by just under an hour ahead of the Tesla model.

The Taycan is the first fully electric sports car from Porsche AG.