Porsche Motorsport has finally announced that Nick Tandy and Frédéric Makowiecki will be among the official drivers dedicated to the 963 LMDh programs that the German manufacturer will field together with Team Penske in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship for the 2023 season.

After the interlude in Corvette Racing, the Englishman returns to Weissach, where he had raced until 2020, collecting many successes, among which the one at the 24h of Le Mans in 2015 with Nico Hülkenberg and Earl Bamber at the wheel of the 919 Hybrid stands out. in addition to the many in the GT.

“I am more than happy and excited to be joining Porsche Penske Motorsport for 2023 and feel honored to race the 963 and return once again to the queen endurance classes,” said the 38-year-old from Bedford, who it had long since been given for re-entry into Porsche.

“When I heard the names Porsche Motorsport and Team Penske together, it didn’t take long to make a decision. As I know, Porsche is synonymous with sports car racing and is known globally as one of the best in the business.”

“Furthermore, I have long admired deeply all that Mr. Penske and his team have accomplished in every series they have dedicated themselves to. I believe we all share the same desire to compete at the highest level and to win the greatest events and championships. “.

“I see 2023 as the beginning of a fantastic era for our sport. With racing in the GTP and Hypercar categories of the two most important series in the world, I hope that all of us will live up to sporting expectations.”

“Porsche Motorsport has allowed me the great turning point in my career and in my life. Together we have achieved incredible successes, but we hope this is only the beginning. I have enjoyed the last two years with Corvette very much.”

For Makowiecki, however, this is the decision he had long awaited, given that the Frenchman was the one who had brought the 963 to its absolute public debut in the Shakedown in Weissach at the beginning of the year, regularly taking part in development tests.

“I am extremely proud to be racing for the Porsche Penske Motorsport team next season. I have been involved in the development of the Porsche 963 since day one, so I have experienced firsthand the tremendous progress we have made in the past few months. ‘now that the first races of the 2023 season arrive “, says the transalpine.

“Endurance is entering a new era that will offer exciting races in both the FIA ​​WEC and IMSA. It will be a real show with beautiful and fast cars from many manufacturers. Our goal is clear: we want to win the most important trophies.”

Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport is also satisfied: “We are delighted to welcome Nick back and to have Frédéric in our team. With them we know exactly what we will have: total commitment, great experience and incredible talent.”

“The results obtained between 2013 and 2020 underlined Nick’s abilities very clearly. He has won the main endurance races at Le Mans, Sebring, Daytona, Spa-Francorchamps and Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Nick belongs to the real winners. I’m sure. which will bring all its experience into 2023 “.

“Fred knows our new Porsche 963 thoroughly. He drove the first few meters with the LMDh prototype in January and worked meticulously on the simulator, tirelessly testing the car to carry on development. I have no doubt that our ten-man team for 2023 is a force not to be underestimated! “.

And with regard to the 10 drivers mentioned by Laudenbach, Tandy and Makowiecki join the already well-known Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr, who were immediately nominated for the development of the 963.

With them there will be Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Kévin Estre, Mathieu Jaminet, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor, so in the coming weeks we will know how the crews between FIA WEC and IMSA will be trained, as well as obviously understanding who will support the customer teams. such as Jota, JDC-Miller and in the future also Proton Competition.

From this point of view, we will have to wait a little longer because as has been known for some time, Porsche will focus primarily on the official formations, and then try to give the customer teams their means, having already specified that there will be some delays. in deliveries.