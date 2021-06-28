After taking his first win of the season in the inaugural round in Monte Carlo, Larry ten Voorde did it again in Austria.

The GP Elite driver commanded the operations from the first to the last lap, starting perfectly from pole, and then easily controlling the fighting opponents behind him up to pass under the checkered flag with a margin of 1 ” 7 on Guven .

The Turk, unlike ten Voorde, was not flawless at the start and was immediately joined by Dorian Boccolacci. The former F2 driver, however, was unable to get the better of him and in the initial stages he was overtaken by Koehler, thus relegating to fourth place.

Far more intense was the fight between Van Spluntereen and Jaxon Evans. The Martinet by Almeras driver showed a decidedly more sustained pace than the Dutchman on the track, but the GP Elite driver was very good at closing every little gap and thus maintaining the fifth position with a margin, under the checkered flag, of just 3 tenths.

Zoechling also entered the fight between Van Spluntereen and Evans, very good at recovering five positions at the start, but the driver of Fach Auto Racing preferred to take home the points of seventh position without ever risking a risky overtaking.

The duel between Ellinas and Heinrich was also beautiful, which saw the Cypriot prevail thanks also to the greater experience compared to the rookie, while the top ten was completed with Simmenauer in tenth place.

The race of our Simone Iaquinta is of great importance. The Dinamic Motorsport driver, who started from eighteenth position, was able to take advantage of the chaos of the early stages to climb up to twelfth position and then start an intense fight with Nakken and Pereira. The Lechner Racing driver had managed to overtake the Italian in the penultimate lap, but the race direction punished him with 5 seconds of additional time for having carried out the maneuver beyond the limits of the track.

This decision allowed Iaquinta to finish in twelfth position just under 2 tenths from Nakken.