Five minutes before the scheduled start of the race, torrential rain fell on the stands of the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari, which were back full for the first time after two years of restrictions linked to the pandemic. All the drivers mounted rain tires and the group started behind the safety car.

Pereira made the most of his pole position advantage and promptly dropped everyone: “My car setup worked well on the wet track. He was very stable in the corners,” revealed the Luxembourgish, who opted for a slightly set-up. more loaded on the rear wing and therefore with more downforce at the rear than the second qualified Larry ten Voorde.

“I was able to concentrate so as not to make mistakes and choose the line with the best grip,” he then continued.

Larry ten Voorde faced a more difficult job. The reigning Supercup champion had to fend off attempts by his pursuers to overtake him throughout the race. The first most fearful rival was Bastian Buus, glued to ten Voorde’s bumper until the Dane made a mistake that relegated him to fifth place.

Then it was Harry King’s turn to try to do everything to overtake the GP Elite team rider. “I didn’t have the speed I expected,” admitted Ten Voorde, “and that made my race anything but boring. Someone even pushed me twice, but I saw it come both times in my rearview mirror. and I managed to prepare. So I’m more than happy with second place. “

Harry King would have preferred a longer race length. “I started from seventh on the grid and was able to quickly move up to third place. If I had had a couple more laps I could have overtaken Larry,” concluded the British driver.

King, on the other hand, managed to overtake Laurin Heinrich’s Porsche already in the second lap. “I didn’t bring my front tires up to temperature. This made my race very difficult. But still, I gained critical points with fourth place,” Heinrich analyzed.

For a long time Bastian Buus occupied the third position in his first Supercup race. Eventually fifth place earned him the trophy for best rookie finish. The fastest ProAm driver was the Norwegian Roar Lindland of Martinet by Alméras.