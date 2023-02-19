Now it’s official: after Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo also ‘converted’ and switched from two to four wheels, restarting his career in motorsport from GT cars. But while the Doctor has now decisively embarked on the road to endurance, his former rival and teammate today made his next participation in the Porsche Supercup championship official, the series organized by the Stuttgart company which will also be a support event for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in eight European stages.

The now former Spanish centaur, who has won five world titles in his career, three of which in MotoGP, had already announced his intention to participate in the Porsche one-make series. But now Lorenzo has also revealed the team for whom he will compete: it is the Huber Racing team. The first race of the new season is scheduled for the weekend of May 19-21 on the Imola track. The former Ducati and Yamaha #99’s love for the Porsche Supercup dates back to last year. Already a year ago, in fact, Lorenzo had taken part in the Imola event as ‘Guest Driver’ before competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia.