It was a perfect weekend that Bastian Buus experienced at Paul Ricard. The 19-year-old Dane achieved the best time in free practice, pole position and victory in the fifth round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

After 13 laps Buus took the flag about half a second ahead of his teammate Harry King, while the third place went to reigning champion Larry ten Voorde (GP Elite). With fourth place, Luxembourg’s Dylan Pereira (BWT Lechner Racing) maintained his leadership in the championship standings.

Despite the Mediterranean heat and temperatures above 30 degrees, Bastian Buus kept a cool head. Le Castellet was only the fifth Supercup race for the 19 year old Dane and the BWT boy Lechner Racing started for the first time from pole position.

The rookie, however, sprinted like a seasoned pro and defended his position from teammate Harry King who pressed him relentlessly.

When the safety car intervened on lap one, Buus remained alert and again defended his lead after the restart to take home a massive victory behind the wheel of his Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

“To be honest I got the start a bit wrong and Harry joined me, but I swore to myself I wouldn’t brake until he did. It was very late, but it worked,” Buus said describing his first few seconds. of race.

Even the last lap didn’t go smoothly for the 19-year-old from the port city of Kolding. “Towards the end of the race, Harry came dangerously close. His tires looked better than mine. I suspected it was going to be a hard-fought finish, but suddenly the checkered flag came out. It was a total surprise, because I thought to have another lap to go “.

Podium: second place Harry King, BWT Lechner Racing, race winner Bastian Buus, BWT Lechner Racing, third place Larry ten Voorde, Team GP Elite Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Harry King praised his young teammate: “Bastian didn’t make any mistakes that I could have taken advantage of. I kept my tires to attack at the end and it almost worked. I’m still very happy with second place,” concluded the British driver of BWT Lechner Racing.

Larry ten Voorde was also very relieved: The reigning champion of the GP Elite team had left the previous race in Austria empty-handed after being involved in an accident. Third place at Circuit Paul Ricard allowed him to close the gap to the championship leader.

“First of all I would like to congratulate Bastian Buus on his first victory in the Supercup: I feel almost old next to him,” joked the 25-year-old Dutchman. “I’m happy to be back on the podium after my unlucky race at the Red Bull Ring. I still don’t think too much about the title. I just want to win the races.”

Porsche Junior driver Laurin Heinrich crossed the line in fourth position, but was given a three-second penalty after the race and was relegated to the standings. The stewards accused the German of the SSR Huber Racing team of having exceeded the limit of the track immediately after the start.

As a result, Heinrich had to hand over fourth place to Dylan Pereira. The Luxembourgish of BWT Lechner Racing thus defended his lead in the overall standings.

“Congratulations to Bastian Buus: Winning his first race in his first season of Supercup is hugely impressive and speaks volumes about his enormous talent. Overall, we have seen an action packed race, with exciting fights for the top positions, in midfield and further back. My respect goes to the drivers and teams who worked professionally despite these hot summer temperatures, “said Oliver Schwab, Project Manager of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

In the Rookie standings, Bastian Buus remains at the top after five races of the season. The victory in the ProAm class at Le Castellet went to the Norwegian Roar Lindland for the Pierre Martinet by Alméras team. Buus and Lindland both lead their respective classes.

After the race on the ultra-modern Paul Ricard Circuit, the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is now heading for one of the most traditional circuits. In five weeks, the 911 GT3 Cups will contest the sixth round at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium (24-26 August 2022).