Porsche strengthens its presence in Sicily with a new Center in Palermo. This is the first on the island developed with the new “Destination Porsche” architectural concept: open and inclusive spaces where you can share your passion for the brand in a relaxed atmosphere. The new dealer joins the existing one in Catania, expanding the offer for Sicilian customers, and the Assistance Center in Cosenza, which are part of the same RS Motorsport Group of the Spatafora family.

The Porscheplatz is also available

The structure, of about 2,000 square meters, consists of a large hall in which both new and used Porsche Approved cars find space, integrating perfectly with the new “Porscheplatz“, the lounge area where customers and enthusiasts can meet.

The distinctive element is the facade, made of horizontal aluminum blades that emphasize the dynamism of the building by recalling the air intakes of the iconic 911 model. They have also been installed 5 charging points for customer usetwo of 150kw and three of 22kw, as well as a system of photovoltaic solar panels, in line with the strategy for the development of electric and sustainable mobility.

The CEO Peter Innocenti…

“Palermo is not only the 31st Porsche Center in Italy and the third to present the new ‘Destination Porsche’ layout – explains Pietro Innocenti, CEO of Porsche Italia – but it is also an important piece which adds to the already widespread presence of our brand in Italy through diversified retail formats to meet the needs of all our customers”.