The German company Porsche spoke about the new products that will appear on the Russian market in 2022.

According to the agency “Autostat” with reference to the press service of Porsche Russland, an exclusive version of the Panamera called the Platinum Edition will go on sale in the spring, featuring details painted in platinum with a silky sheen and an extended basic configuration.

In addition, a new GTS version of the Taycan electric sports car, as well as the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, will be available to dealers in the spring of 2022.

Also, in 2022, sales of the updated Porsche Macan crossover and a sports version of the Cayenne Turbo GT crossover will begin on the Russian market.

On June 30, it was reported that Porsche has released a new modification of the Cayenne crossover, which received the Turbo GT prefix in the name.

The car received a four-liter gasoline engine with 640 hp, an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.