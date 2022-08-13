It is certainly not a geopolitical message from the Volkswagen Group to China. But it is still significant observe Porsche celebrating its 50th anniversary in Taiwan, the currently most disputed island on the planet and also the crossroads of many of the semiconductors that car manufacturers complain of not having enough. Recently, the visit of the American Nancy Pelosi to the island convinced China to carry out extensive military exercises along the maritime borders of the island of Taiwan, under threat due to the expansionist policy of its large sea neighbor. The close contention creates tension throughout the Far East.

The German car manufacturer, however, has decided to continue the usual life, and presented a unique and special car for this anniversarya one-off based 911 GTS in color green. It almost looks like a racing green shade, very British; and indeed the exact color is called irish green. This shade recalls the color of local nature (a subtropical green with various shades) and above all the Lizard Green paint, the one found on the first car sold in Taiwan by Porsche, a 1972 911. The 911 Carrera GTS-50 Year Anniversary has other details specific, such as the opaque white screen printing that stylizes the coastline of the island; Porsche’s graphic logos on the rear window; the 50 Years Porsche in Taiwan logo embossed on the armrest; the door sill guards with dedicated lettering.

Porsche arrived on the island in 1972, thanks to the entrepreneurial spirit of Tang family. It was then that the Universal Motors importer started the official sale of the brand, starting with a 911E. Christian Nater, CEO of Porsche Taiwan, said: “Land celebrations are a special occasion to pay tribute to those who helped build our dream. We believe that with the expansion of the dealer network, with the implementation of new sales formats and with premium services we will be able to carry on the pioneering spirit of the Tang family for at least another 50 years.“.