Porsche puts the brakes on the transition towards electric mobility. The German brand has in fact stated that it no longer has the unpostponable objective of reaching 80% of EV sales in its range by 2030, underlining how the transition is taking place in a slower than expected and that it will therefore take longer to reach the previously established targets.

Porsche revises its electric targets

Porsche’s goal has not been cancelled, however, but will take into account the market conditions: “The transition to electric cars is requiring longer than we thought five years ago. Our product strategy is set so that we can deliver more than 80 percent of our vehicles as all-electric in 2030, depending on customer demand and the development of electromobility.”

More solutions for the future

The Zuffenhausen-based company is the latest in a series of brands that have revised their sales targets for electric cars, such as Mercedes-Benz and Renaulthighlighted as too ambitious in light of the current situation, given also the reticence of customers to abandon cars with internal combustion engines. Porsche itself then wanted to highlight how there is also a disparity in demand for EVs, with China and the United States being ahead of Europe from this point of view. “Our dual strategy is more important than ever,” the German brand continued in a note, also underlining the flexibility of its factories and the possibility of having vehicles with different types of fuel available.