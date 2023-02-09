Porsche’s synthetic fuel plant is now up and running. The factory in Chile will capture enough CO2 from the air this year to make 130,000 liters of fuel. That should be 550,000 liters in two years. This decade, if all goes well, 55 million liters of CO2-neutral fuel will flow from the factory. Sounds great, but there’s one more major obstacle to get out of the way: the price.

In return for Automobilweek says Barbara Frenkel of Porsche about the synthetic fuels: ‘The fuel we make is far too expensive for us to use.’ According to the board member, governments should come up with incentives to make the CO2-neutral fuel a success. The green peut must be just as expensive as regular petrol, otherwise people will not buy it.

Porsche may want more tax on fuel

How the synthetic fuel can become as expensive as liquid dinosaur? There are two options for that. Frenkel would prefer to see subsidies for the CO2-neutral fuel, but in the worst case taxes on the old fuels must be increased. Yes, car enthusiast brand Porsche is publicly in favor of higher excise taxes on fuel. These are crazy times.

Incidentally, Porsche does not see synthetic fuel as the future for transport. They want to use the CO2-neutral peut to keep the existing fleet on the road. It would be a shame if old 911s could no longer be used, but Porsche wants to reduce emissions as much as possible. The old cars do not have to be converted for the factory petrol.

Synthetic fuel from Porsche is not yet for sale

You cannot just buy Porsche’s synthetic fuel at the moment. The brand is now testing the stuff in various racing classes. It is not yet known when you get the Chilean peut at the pump. Porsche is also continuing to develop and sell electric cars. The brand expects that about 80 percent of all new cars in 2030 will be fully electric.