What can you remember from November 2022? The 8 billionth person was born, President Joe Biden met Xi Jinping and Porsche quickly announced the 911 Dakar. The German brand introduced the idea with this guy: a lifted 911 Carrera 4S that climbed a volcano. Less than a week later, Porsche announced a production version of the off-road 911 and a week later the 911 Dakar was presented.

But it started with the 911 above. Last year he rode to an altitude of 6,000 meters and then had enough. Later, Porsche set the record for the highest distance above sea level a car has ever gone: 6,694 meters. The converted Porsche 911 now had a purpose and so the team returned to the Ojos del Salado volcano in Chile.

Porsche goes for the mountain climbing record

Once again, driver Romain Dumas climbed behind the wheel and set course for the tip of the iceberg. Literally, because although a volcano is reminiscent of heat, it can reach -30 degrees Celsius on top of the mountain. It didn’t get that far during the record attempt – the coldest temperature the team measured was -20 degrees Celsius. Not so bad, right?

For the record attempt, two 911s were converted, affectionately called ‘Doris’ and ‘Edith’. Ultimately, Edith reaches the furthest and breaks the record with a height of 6,734 meters. It couldn’t have been higher, Dumas explains: ‘It was a great feeling to drive where no other car has ever gone. We reached a point where we really reached the pinnacle – we couldn’t go any higher.”

Modifications to the Porsche 911 on eFuels

For the special route, a standard 3.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine was used with a regular seven-speed manual gearbox. The drivetrain did receive special lubricants to cope with the cold. Portal axles provided a ground clearance of 350 millimeters. The belly received a special aramid fiber protective layer against large stones.

Also very important for Porsche: the car used eFuel. The pod was made together with a company called HIF, consists of water and carbon dioxide and is climate neutral. The boss of that company is very happy with the record and says it shows that eFuels work even in the most extreme conditions imaginable. Want to win the Dakar Rally with a Porsche 911 on eFuels?