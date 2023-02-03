This example of the Porsche 959 in the hands of Belgian driver Jacky Ickx came second in the 1986 Paris-Dakar rally. It finished behind… a Porsche 959 that won the rally and ahead of another 959 that finished sixth. Successful car. The car Ickx drove is now being restored by Porsche Classic.

The Porsche 959 that won Paris-Dakar remains as it came out of the rally. They keep it ‘like a kind of time capsule, so to speak, so that all physical traces of the rally are preserved as long as possible’. That says the boss of the workshop of the Porsche museum, Kuno Werner. He wants to keep the same as much as possible with the 959 from Ickx.

“We want to keep it in its original condition and only do a light overhaul of the car while we work out any technical flaws,” says Werner. Specifically, Porsche disassembles and overhauls the engine of the Paris-Dakar 959, in order to reassemble the off-roader. That engine is a six-cylinder that has 400 horsepower. That bike has run 11,000 miles so far, slightly more than the length of the ’86 rally.

Sand and dirt is still in the car

Despite that mileage on rough terrain and the fact that the car is well over 30 years old, it is still “in very good condition,” according to Porsche. Most parts had suffered ‘no or little damage’. What they did find is a lot of sand from the desert. The car had not been dismantled until recently. “Because this doesn’t happen to us every day, it was fascinating,” says Werner.

“Muddy dirt showed us today that the Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar has gone through rivers and water has entered the interior,” adds Werner. As a result, there is some rust here and there. The mechanics leave this as it is, again for the sake of originality. In fact, Porsche’s “gearbox expert” Klaus Kariegus is “a fan of African dirt in the car and its authenticity.”

Jacky Ickx behind the wheel of his Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar

After the restoration of the off-roader, none other than Jacky Ickx was allowed to get into his 959. “In the car, all the memories came right back, like all the people who made it possible back then. Everyone wanted to drive the car on the road. Then Porsche decided to enter the 959 for a rally in the desert. It’s great that I can be a part of this story’, says Ickx.