Looking at the Porsche 911 Sport Classic immediately brings to mind one of the most legendary silhouettes of the German sports car manufacturer: its

911 Carrera RS 2.7 from the 1970s. Or, as it has been named by fans, the ‘Duck Tail’.

This name comes, obviously, from the large carbon fiber rear spoiler that the original car had and is the one that the department’s engineers

Porsche Heritage Design. Specifically, it is the second of four models that will emerge from that study.

The first of these was the 911 Targa 4S that took design elements from the ’50s and ’60s, presented in 2020.

Of course, this 911 will be limited to only 1,250 units and its price will start at 272,714 euros in Germany, with deliveries beginning in the brand’s European centers from July.

Porsche recovers the historic ‘Duck Tail’



The 911 Sport Classic is based on the 911 Turbo S and its wider body. The engine is a 3.7-liter twin-turbo inline six-cylinder, capable of producing 543 horsepower. Unlike the Turbo S, it will only be available with a seven-speed manual transmission.