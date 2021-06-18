The Porsche Taycan already has a pretty impressive infotainment system on board, with even an extra (and redundant) screen for the front passenger, but now the central displays in the 911, Cayenne and Panamera are also getting a thorough update that adds some useful features.

Android Auto

For example, the system has (finally!) Android Auto, which still needs to be turned on via a USB cable. Apple users can wirelessly connect their device to the module and even access Apple Music and Apple Podcasts thanks to the car’s built-in internet connection, which is only free for the first three years after purchase.

You can log in with your Apple ID via the Porsche Connect app, which also allows you to view and control various parameters and functions of your car remotely. For example, with the hybrid and electric models you can have the interior preheated or cool down just before you get in, but you can also check the tire pressure. The speech recognition in the car should then respond better to natural commands, such as ‘I’m cold’ or ‘I need gas’.

Soundtrack My Life

Another cool feature, currently still in development, is Porsche’s Soundtrack My Life app, which composes a soundtrack in real time that changes according to your driving style. A fun ride in the countryside will have different music playing than a commute to the office. The inspiration for this comes from the background music of games, which also changes according to the situation or just to create an atmosphere.

hello 718?

Finally, PCM 6.0 also makes it possible to receive over-the-air updates, so that you no longer have to go to the dealer to install any extra features or improvements. As mentioned, PCM 6.0 is coming to the Porsche 911, Cayenne and Panamera this summer. The fact that the 718 is still driving around with a hopelessly outdated system does not seem to be a problem in Stuttgart for the time being.