The “no” from Red Bull who practically backtracked as he walked down the central aisle leaving the ‘bride’ Porsche alone in front of the altar will remain one of the great dilemmas of a 2022 which is now drawing to a close. The announcement was practically ready already for the Austrian Grand Prix which took place in July and only the postponements on the new 2026 power unit regulation postponed the officialization of the partnership between Red Bull and Porsche, a partnership which in the end vanished into thin air leaving the Stuttgart house without a stable with which to establish a collaboration in view of 2026.

Porsche in August had also filed the registered trademark F1nnallyprecisely the prelude to an announcement that never came because Red Bull preferred not to give up its independence which would no longer be independent when a 50% partnership between Red Bull and Porsche materialized.

“The talks went very well – declared the CEO of Porsche Oliver Blume regarding the negotiations with Red Bull as reported by the German newspaper Speedweek – a deal had been agreed with a handshake, but was not completed at the last moment. We wanted to be an equal partner. Everyone has to decide for himself if he wants to sell shares, that’s fine with us. We did it right.”

In 2023 Porsche will be at the start in the WEC in the class Hypercars – yesterday the two crews of the 963s were made official – and most likely the German company will continue to wait out the possibility of entering F1 alongside another team after the failure of the negotiations with Red Bull: “Now we will see what happens in the future and what will be interesting. We have a huge motorsports program ahead of us that we can’t wait to deliver.”Blume concluded.