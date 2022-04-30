The latest F1 Commission meeting may have accelerated a process that began many months ago: the entry of Audi And Porsche in Formula 1. The two German manufacturers, members of the Volkswagen ‘family’, have always demanded the adoption of smaller, complex and expensive power units, more attentive to sustainability and without the MGU-H as an ‘entry condition’. Elements that were all reflected in the F1 Commission meeting and in the subsequent FIA press release this Tuesday, in which the cornerstones of the new generation of power units were established, which will be introduced in 2026.

Of course, there are times and ways of their entry to be established, but according to Gerhard Berger One thing is certain: Porsche will agree with Red Bull: “I think it is now done. As for Audi, there are probably still three teams in the pipeline (McLaren, Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo, ed). I think with the Sauber there would be very solid foundations. The team is currently doing a great job with the Alfa Romeo name“, Said the Austrian a Speedweek. The Porsche-Red Bull issue also intersects with that relating to concessions for new engine manufacturers: Red Bull Powertrains – which formally supplies the engines to Red Bull, albeit with the clear ‘stamp’ of Honda – is already in Formula 1 but pushes for the same benefits as Porsche and Audi if these houses enter Formula 1 as constructors.