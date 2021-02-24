While some of their traditional German rivals are taking their last steps in Formula E (Audi and BMW announced their departure at the end of the season), in Porsche they are in a totally opposite situation. They landed in the championship last year and They are presented to the second with greater objectives after finishing eighth and with one of the most competitive pairs of drivers on the grid: André Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein. Both gave their impressions of the World Cup that begins this weekend in Saudi Arabia in an online press conference in which AS participated.

“The preparation went well, we had more time by not going to Chile and we took advantage of it to develop better. We had a lot of data from our first season and a good learning curve, it was a very valuable time for us “, Lotterer comments. “For me it was a bit different because I have joined a new team. Since August I have had time to get to know all the team members well and to get used to the different procedures in the tests and in the simulator. I feel prepared for this new chapter “, says Wehrlein.

The ex of Techeetah analyzes how he waits for the competition: “Everyone is very strong and I am sure that those who have been in front in the past will be strong again. We are very new to the championship, but last year we already showed serious work. “ And so does his boss, Amiel Lindesay: “We saw last year how unpredictable this championship is and it is too early to say who the main contenders will be, the important thing is to be consistent, be in the points and then we’ll see where we are. “

The head of operations for the German team talks about how his expectations for this year have grown: “In our first race we got the best result with André (2nd in Arabia), but we set ourselves higher goals to do better than that. “ “We have changed many areas of the car, obviously, the engine has been our main focus, but also the suspensions, the mechanical balance, the differentials … everything to make it more manageable and efficient in a wide range of conditions,” he adds regarding his work on the car.

At night for the first time

We have long become used to night races, but Diriyah’s this weekend will be the first in FE, something that Lotterer finds “a very interesting addition”: “It can even be easier than driving in the daytime when the sun hits your eyes. Pascal has more F1 experience than I, but I think it will be similar. “And this is the opinion of his compatriot and colleague:” There are things that we have to check well: the visor and the brightness of the steering wheel. But it will be very similar to driving for the day. I always like the atmosphere of a night race. “