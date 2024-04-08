Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 21:37

The health condition of student Marcus Vinícius Rocha, 22, who was in the passenger seat of the Porsche driven by businessman Fernando Sastre de Andrade Filho, 24, is “delicate”, said lawyer Roberto Soares Lourenço in a statement released this Monday -Friday, 8.

The defender also said that Rocha would undergo surgery due to a “bilateral pleural effusion”, which is the accumulation of water in the space of the pleura, a membrane formed by layers that cover the lung and rib cage.

“Regarding Marcus' current situation”, says the lawyer, “he remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit and will undergo surgery due to a bilateral pleural effusion with a drain remaining on both sides, complications caused by the trauma. His health condition is delicate.”

Marcus Vinícius is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Hospital São Luiz, in São Paulo, due to the accident that took the life of app driver Ornaldo da Silva Viana in the early hours of March 31st.

Last Friday, the 5th, the Estadão showed that the student had four broken ribs, and that he needed surgery to remove his spleen. He was intubated and in an induced coma in the ICU, with no expected discharge.

Rocha was in the passenger seat when the luxury vehicle, valued at R$1 million, collided with the Renault Sandero of app driver Ornaldo da Silva Viana, on Avenida Salim Farah Maluf, in the east zone of São Paulo. Viana was rescued, but did not survive and died from multiple trauma hours after the accident.

Hospital São Luiz stated that it is not authorized to provide information about the patient's clinical condition.

From the images captured by security cameras, it is possible to see the violence of the collision. The collision takes both cars to the avenue, where the maximum permitted speed is 50 km/h. One of them hits a light pole, which causes an immediate loss of electricity in the block.

The businessman denied that he was speeding and that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) stated that the speed radars in the region were deactivated at the time of the collision. Because he was hospitalized, Marcus Vinicius has not yet been interviewed by the police.

The Civil Police indicted Andrade Filho for homicide with possible intent, when the risk of killing is assumed, causing bodily harm to a companion who was in the vehicle and fleeing the scene of the accident, but the São Paulo Court denied the request for temporary arrest because it considered that there weren't enough elements for that.

As the investigations progressed, the police once again requested the arrest of Andrade Filho, but this time, the preventive arrest of the Porsche driver was requested.

As arguments, the team from the 30th Police District (Tatuapé), which is leading the case, considered the facts that the businessman was a repeat offender of speeding violations; for having possibly drunk alcohol moments before the accident, as witnesses reported to the police; for having enough purchasing power to leave the country.

“The Civil Police understands that the author must remain arrested during the investigations”, said Ruiz, in a press conference held this Saturday, 6. According to him, the Public Ministry once again gave a positive opinion on the request for Andrade Filho’s arrest.

The investigation must last at least 30 days. Despite advances, there are still central witnesses to be involved.

When contacted this Monday, Fernando's lawyer, Carine Acardo Garcia, did not return the report's contact details. In previous notes, she stated that there is “a lynching” against her client, she described the accident as “a fatality”.

The Civil Police are also investigating the reasons why the military police officers who responded to the incident released the businessman from the scene of the accident, who arrived almost 40 hours after the incident. Ombudsman Claudio Silva told the Estadão that the Civil Police Ombudsman's Office contacted the Military Police Internal Affairs Office on Monday, 1st, to investigate the conduct of the PMs.

The businessman denies that he fled and says that he was the last to leave the scene of the accident, accompanied by his mother. In his version, both Marcus Vinicius Rocha and Ornaldo had already been helped. In testimony, the businessman admitted that he did not go to any hospital because his mother started receiving “threats on her cell phone”. He stated that he did not see the threats because his mother had not let him see the messages.

The Public Security Secretariat states that it will analyze the “dynamics of the incident to identify any errors in operational procedures”. The secretariat did not specify how long it took between the arrival of the police at the scene and the recording of the incident. (GONÇALO JÚNIOR AND ÍTALO LO RE COLLABORATED)