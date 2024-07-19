Dynamism. This is the watchword with which Porsche has renewed the Panamera range. And it has done so with the introduction of the new versions Turbo S E-Hybrid and GTS of its sports car, which are placed at the top of the Panamera range. In both cases, under the hood is hidden an engine V8 twin-turbo 4.0-liter further refined, although it is inserted in different contexts depending on the version of Panamera chosen. Let’s see how.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Starting with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Here, the 600 hp V8 biturbo combines with an electric motor that is fully integrated into the engine housing and cooling circuit. PDK and which reaches 190 HP, for an overall output of around 782 HP and 1,000 Nm (Compared to the previous model, the system power has increased by 102 HP while the system torque has increased by 150 Nm).

Record performances

In terms of performance, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 2.9 seconds and the top speed is 325 km/h, which means an improvement in performance. 0.5 seconds and 25 km/h. Confirming the brilliance of these data, Porsche test driver Lars Kern completed the lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:24.172 minutes, setting the record for the fastest luxury sedan with internal combustion and hybrid engine.

Autonomy and charging

It is in all respects a plug-in hybrid model, which implies the presence of a battery worthy of mention. It boasts a capacity of 25.9 kWh grossand is capable of storing 45% more energy than the previous battery, for an electric range of up to 88 kilometres. Recovery power increased to 88 kWwhile when it comes to charging, using a suitable power source, the 11 kW on-board AC charger restores battery energy from zero to 100% in approximately two hours and 39 minutes.

Porsche Panamera GTS

As for the GTS, however, the internal combustion engine is the same and delivers a power of 500 HP, 20 hp more than the unit in the previous model: in this case, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes around 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is 302 km/h. Performance that also translates into emotion: the standard sports exhaust system of the Panamera GTS was developed specifically to produce a powerful and emotional sound. Both Porsche Panamera models boast a design and a range of equipment exclusive. Final comment on the prices: in Italy, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid starts at 236,930 euros, while the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive starts at 248,654 euros; the base price of the Panamera GTS is instead 171,229 euros. Deliveries will begin in autumn 2024.