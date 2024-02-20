The Porsche Panamera range is growing further under the banner of electrification: the German brand's sports car adds two new versions to its line-up, the 4 E-Hybrid and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, with orders for these further variations which have already been opened. At this point the model offering will include four different variants in the name of E-Performance.

The new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

The new Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid uses a new hybrid system that uses a 304 HP 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine to obtain a total output of 346 kW (470 HP) and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. In this way the sprint from zero to 100 km/h takes 4.1 seconds and the maximum speed is 280 km/h. The electric range of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid rises to 96 kilometers on the WLTP cycle (EAER City).

The 4S E-Hybrid

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid instead bases its powertrain on a 2.9-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine delivering 260 kW (353 HP). System power is 400 kW (544 hp) and maximum torque 750 Nm. This allows the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid to go from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 km /h. In both cases, full electric autonomy improves compared to the past, thanks to the new high voltage battery which guarantees 45% more capacity despite having identical dimensions. The gross capacity is 25.9 kWh (gross) and thanks to the new 11 kW AC on-board charger it reduces charging time to two hours and 39 minutes.

The new engine

The new, completely new electric motor with 140 kW (190 HP) and 450 Nm of torque delivers significantly more power than the previous one. It is also integrated into the housing in an efficient and weight-optimised manner, as well as into the oil cooling circuit of the PDK transmission. The internal rotor design (the rotor rotates inside the stator) reduces mass inertia by 50%, thus improving throttle response. Thanks to a recovery capacity of up to 88 kW, the electric motor also contributes to significantly increasing the electric range of the Panamera E-Hybrid models.

Driving mode and electrical performance

The four optimized driving modes dedicated specifically to the E-Hybrid, as well as the updated Sport and Sport Plus modes, further improve the efficiency of the E-Hybrid models. The cars always start in the purely electric E-Power mode. When the battery charge level drops below a certain minimum value, the system automatically switches to Hybrid Auto mode, which adapts the operating strategy to the current driving situation. Furthermore, active route guidance in Hybrid Auto mode further optimizes the operational strategy thanks to the recognition of the route ahead. It is thus possible to maximize the percentage of travel in electric mode in the city and improve efficiency. For this purpose, the system uses both car and navigation data. E-Hold mode allows you to maintain the actual state of charge of the battery. In E-Charge mode, however, the combustion engine charges the battery up to 80% when you are out of town and you exceed 55 km/h, while in urban traffic the Panamera takes advantage of the advantages in terms of efficiency of the hybrid drive. In Sport and Sport Plus modes, the default battery state of charge has been reduced to 20 and 30% respectively (previously 30 and 80%), thus increasing efficiency without sacrificing performance.

Adaptive air suspension

All variants of the new Panamera are equipped as standard with adaptive dual-chamber air suspension with PASM electronic damper control and dual-valve shock absorbers. The innovative Porsche Active Ride active suspension system is also available for the new E-Hybrid models. It combines the ability to guarantee optimal performance in terms of traction and cornering with a high level of comfort. Each individual shock absorber – in turn equipped with double valve technology – features an electrically driven hydraulic pump, powered by the 400 Volt system, which can be used to actively increase the rebound and compression forces. Therefore, the suspensions almost completely absorb the oscillations of the bodywork due to the irregularity of the road surface, always keeping the car in a horizontal position even during dynamic driving manoeuvres. The operating frequency of the shock absorbers is up to 13 Hz, which means that they can vary the calibration up to 13 times per second, thus adapting quickly to the driving situation and the road surface. The technology also enables innovative functions such as overcompensation of pitch and roll movements, as well as body lifting when entering and exiting the car.

The amenities

Standard equipment on the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid includes 19-inch wheels, black brake calipers and LED headlights with Matrix technology. The innovative LED light system with Matrix HD technology is available on request. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid stands out with 20-inch Panamera AeroDesign wheels, silver Sport exhaust tips and red brake calipers. Acid green and black brake calipers are available as an option. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid features ten-piston brake calipers on the front axle as standard. Alternatively, the PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake) carbon-ceramic braking system combined with 21-inch wheels is available for this model. The ceramic composite discs measure 440 millimeters at the front axle and 410 millimeters at the rear.

Price and versions of Porsche Panamera

Standard features include ParkAssist and a refrigerated compartment for smartphones with wireless charging up to 15 watts. Options are also available such as, for example, Porsche rear-axle steering, the Remote ParkAssist system, Porsche InnoDrive with active lane keeping function, the passenger screen and the air quality control system. Orders for the new Panamera are already open, with the price of the 4 E-Hybrid starting from 127,988 euros and while the Executive starts at 139,565 euros. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is offered starting from 143,549 euros, with the first deliveries in Europe starting in the second quarter of 2024.