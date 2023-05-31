In June it will be exactly seven years since Porsche presented the current generation of the Panamera. Does this mean that we will soon be dealing with the next generation, the third, of the four-door sports coupe? Not exactly: it seems that the car manufacturer from Zuffenhausen is working on a major restyling of the model, without focusing on a completely new Panamera but building on the current basis.

The outsiders

This means that, at least in terms of dimensions and basic design, broadly there will be no particular differences with the current Panamera. Certain something will change: the prototypes of the new model recently pinched on the Nurburgring track wore new, much more efficient LED headlights, as well as a revised front bumper and redesigned air intakes. At the rear, however, the presence of an extendable spoiler and new lights, which appear as a continuous light strip, stands out.

Interiors and technology

Inside the passenger compartment, the configuration of the new Panamera should follow the updates already seen on the restyling of Cayenne: translated, the 12.6″ instrument cluster will be joined by a 12.3″ infotainment screen located in the center of the dashboard, and an optional 10.9″ screen available for the passenger.

Improved engines

A look also at the engine range, which is also presumably subject to improvements, in particular as regards the plug-in hybrid engine which powers the E-Hybrid versions of the model and which should see an increase in power and an improvement in the range in all-electric mode. No full electric version of the model in sight, at least for now.