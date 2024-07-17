There new Porsche Panamera has established a new record at the Nürburgring with a time of 7’24” and 17 tenths on the lap of the Green Hell, taking the title in the category ExecutiveThis time is about 5 seconds less than the Panamera Turbo S and more than 3 seconds faster than the previous record Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S.

The Porsche Test Driver Lars Kern set a new record of 7’24″17 for the luxury cars with combustion and hybrid engines on the Nordschleife, behind the wheel of the future top model of the Panamera range. The record-breaking car is equipped with a eight-cylinder hybrid engine plug-in 4.0-liter, with 680 HP and 930 Nm of torquein addition to an electric motor from 190 HP and 450 Nm of couple.

Slick tyres were used to achieve the record Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 it’s a Carbon Aerokit to further improve aerodynamics and stability, both available as optional extras.

Porsche holds the Nürburgring record for plug-in hybrids, but it is not the fastest overall production car on the circuit. That title belongs to the Mercedes-AMG One with a time of 6’35” and 183 hundredths.

Also, among sedans, the Porsche Panamera was slower than the new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Electricwho completed the lap of the Nürburgring in 7’07″55.

