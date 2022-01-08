For the Porsche Panamera, the time to end up “under the knife” is approaching once again. After the last restyling dating back only to 2020, the German carmaker is preparing to renew once again his sports car: a prototype of the Panamera facelift was immortalized during winter tests, which showed some aesthetic details which will make the next version of the model differ from the current one. Think of the new front bumper with a small opening above the license plate bracket, or the revised sockets and updated lighting units.

The changes should extend up inside the passenger compartment, which according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops should be characterized by a minimalist gearbox that echoes what is found in the 911. Probable news also for what concerns the infotainment system, as well as for the finishes and upholstery. In any case, these will be minimal improvements, considering that a new generation of the sports coupe is expected in 2025. It will be interesting to understand if Porsche also wants to put a hand to the engine range: we are moving towards the confirmation of the same solutions proposed on the current Panamera, therefore both a 2.9-liter V6 biturbo with power of 325 HP and 443 HP and a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo with power of 473 HP and 620 HP , in addition of course to the plug-in hybrid variants with combined powers ranging from 455 hp to 690 hp.