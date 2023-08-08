Anyone who already has trouble wrapping gifts neatly with birthdays should not start with a complete car. The owner of this Porsche Cayenne clearly overestimated his own skills – or he had too much faith in a friend who said he could do it ‘a lot cheaper’ than the wrapper around the corner.

If we can say something positive about this metamorphosis, it is that the wrapper clearly does not give up easily. Or is that pure stubbornness? After the fenders we had already pulled everything off the car and gave the pipe to Maarten. Or turned on YouTube to see how it should be done. But not this wrapper: it went on stiffly until it was ready.

If we are not mistaken, it seems that the dashboard has also been included in part. Just peek through the windshield. One Wes spotted the Cayenne somewhere in America and quite rightly posted the photos on Reddit in the community Shitty Car Mods. Or did the owner go for the cherry bonbon look and we just don’t get it?