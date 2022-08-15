From what emerged in the last few days, tomorrow, Tuesday 16 August, the World Motorsport Council will vote on the approval of the rules on new engines that will push the Formula 1 cars starting from 2026. The discussions that led to the definition of the use of bioethanol as fuel, the elimination of the MGU-H and the greater power delivered by the MGU-K were long and detailed, which it will match that provided by the 1600cc endothermic V6. These features of the new power units will push theentry into the category a giant like Volkswagenwhich plans to see two of its brands on the Formula 1 starting grid from 2026. Audi could join the Sauber team, while the Porsche – it’s no longer a secret – will sign an agreement with the Red Bull team in which he will enter as an equal partner in the stable.

And precisely with regard to the Porsche, a official document filed with the Deutsches Patent und Markenamt, the German branch of the trademark and patent office. The trademark registration request was filed on 10 August “F1nally” by “Dr. Ing. Hc F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft, 70435 Stuttgart, DE “. This request was accepted on Sunday 14 August, the date of entry in the register of what will most likely be the German brand’s Formula 1 activity. The name is rather evocative and leaves no room for doubt: “F1nally”, which embraces both the English term “finally”, and the F1 brand.