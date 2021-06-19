Arrives at Puebla, Mexico, the second pole postion in Formula E by Pascal Wehrlein and the team Porsche. A tight qualification, with Oliver Rowland, second on the Nissan IM03, 58 thousandths behind, and Jake Dennis, third on the BMW IFE.21 # 27, delayed by 99 thousandths. For the electric world championship he is the eighth different poleman in nine ePrix (the only one to repeat, Antonio Felix da Costa between Valencia and Monte Carlo)

On the new Puebla track, Wehrlein gave an encore on Mexican soil, after starting at the pole two years ago in Mexico City, when he was defending the Mahindra colors. The racetrack named after the Rodriguez brothers was also the setting for Porsche’s first pole, signed by André Lotterer (now 11th) in February 2020.

In addition to the three points from pole, the 2015 Dtm champion also won the extra point assigned to the fastest at the end of the qualifying groups, when he stopped the clock at 1’23 ″ 505, preceding Rowland, Dennis, Jean-Eric Vergne, Maximilian Gunther and Edoardo Mortara, who in a couple of hours will line up in the same order on the starting grid.

First of those excluded from the SuperPole, Alexander Sims on the best of the Mahindra on the grid: teammate Alexander Lynn, did not go beyond the 18th time trial. Fourth row also for Lucas by Grassi, the first of the Audi powered cars, with René Rast author of the 10th time.

The German will start ninth due to the penalty of ten places inflicted on a brilliant Sergio Sette Camara, 9th over Dragon (same relegation for rookie Joel Eriksson, who finished 14th). The Audi customers of the Virgin team are even further away, with Nyck Cassidy 15th e Robin Frijns only 22 °.

The Dutchman, leader of the World Championship, paid for the track conditions encountered by the Group 1 riders, who in fact all remained out of the top ten. To limit the damage were From the coast, author of the 12th time trial with his DS Techeetah, and Mitch Evans, 13th with Jaguar. Only 16th time for Nyck De Vries (Mercedes), while Sam Bird did not go beyond 20th place and Stoffel Vandoorne is 23 °. Sebastien Buemi, 21st, was among the big disappointed of the day.

The race will start at 23 Italian time, live on Sky Sport Collection and streaming on NOW, and unencrypted on Canale 20.

E-Prix Puebla | Qualifications result