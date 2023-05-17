Electric with an autonomy of more than 1,000 km. This is no longer a utopia but an achievable goal in the medium term. Porsche is sure of this, stressing that it is ready to create new EVs that will have a travel range of 1,300 km on a single charge. This without resorting to solid-state batteries but using accumulator technology that the Zuffenhausen brand is developing directly in-house.

Porsche and the work on battery chemistry

The German automaker believes that optimizing the anode could improve battery performance. Porsche currently uses graphite as an active anodic material but the Stuttgart engineers have been working for some time to develop silicon anodes as the latter would have a resistance 10 times higher and cells with fast charging capacity could be charged from 5 to 80 % in less than 15 minutes with these anodes. However, silicon anodes have an intrinsic problem, due to the expansion of the particles of this material which end up absorbing lithium during recharging. This would thus affect the very life of the accumulators.

Porsche and the 1,300 km electric cars

Porsche is currently working on anodes made up of up to 80% silicon and in parallel is increasing the percentage of nickel in the cathode, allowing for higher charge capacities. “In the medium term, we can expect the combination of new anode chemistry and dense cell packing to enable a vehicle range of 1,300 km.”said Professor Maximilian Fichtner, director of the Helmholtz Institute Ulm and head of the Energy Storage Systems research unit at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

The development of solid state batteries does not stop

However, the work carried out on battery chemistry has not stopped research on solid-state accumulators. Like other car manufacturers, the Zuffenhausen brand is trying to accelerate in this sense, aware of the fact that accumulators of this type will be able to guarantee an energy density greater than 50% and will offer significantly faster recharging times.