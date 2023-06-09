A few hours before the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, FormulaPassion.it had the opportunity to participate in a crowded press conference organized by Porsche in the city centre. On this occasion we had the opportunity to interview Thomas Laudenbachan engineer with deep knowledge of race car development e Vice President of Porsche Motorsport. Laudenbach has been with Porsche since 1998 and over the years has participated in the development of car projects such as the 918 Spyder, 911 RSR, 911 GT3 R and the 911 GT3 Cup before moving on to the role of project manager of the V8 engine 3, 4 liters which equipped the RS Spyder and which also raced overseas in collaboration with the Penske team, with which the Zuffenhausen-based company is renewing its partnership today to line up its 963 in the IMSA and WEC championships.

In what spirit is Engineer Laudenbach returning to Le Mans on such a special occasion for Porsche as it celebrates its 75 years in motorsport and seeks its twentieth victory in the most famous endurance race in the world?

“I’ve been to Le Mans many times but coming back is always special. Regarding the upcoming race, it will undoubtedly be very tough but there are many challenges for everyone. Let’s not forget that many of the cars in the Hypercar class that we see on the track are completely new, we are not in a series where everyone has been developing their cars for five years. However, we are not in a condition where we are not looking for half a tenth of a second but rather find our race pace and ride during the night without problems. The Porsche team is also de facto new and despite our previous collaboration with Penske, we are starting again according to a new chapter. It is extremely challenging and inspiring.”

Are you surprised by the speed shown by the Ferraris here at Le Mans and throughout the rest of the season?

“No, honestly I’m not surprised at all. We expected both the Toyotas and the Ferraris to be quicker than us over the flying lap. We have seen it during the season, but we know what we have to do. Unfortunately in qualifying we had the red flag due to the Cadillac crash and it was a shame because I would have liked to see the Toyota’s lap time. But overall I’m not surprised by the balance of forces on the field. However, there is no need to overestimate anyone when it comes to a 24-hour run. We have seen this in the past very often. When you don’t have the best lap speed you try to concentrate on making the car as drivable as possible in order to give the drivers maximum confidence with the car. Our race philosophy will be to face it without mistakes with clean pit stops and a good strategy. As always then when the sun rises on Sunday you look at where you are in the standings and at that point there is still time to attack.”

Toyota has presented its hydrogen-powered concept car, a propulsion that always gets a lot of talk about itself as a power supply of the future. Is Porsche Motorsport also considering switching to a hydrogen-powered car?

“Right now, hydrogen fuelling it does not occupy a high priority place in our brand strategy. And let’s not forget that motorsport for a manufacturer should always develop technology that has an impact on its standard product. We are pushing hard towards the development of synthetic fuels which are in any case obtained starting from hydrogen. We have considered hydrogen fuelling, but it is unrealistic to think that it is a technology that can replace hybrid or internal combustion engine cars in a short time. There is no reason to rush in this direction from our point of view, although I think it is interesting to see what Toyota is developing. We haven’t made a final decision yet, but never say never.”

What are the benefits that Porsche has by racing simultaneously in two championships such as WEC and IMSA with the 963?

“First of all, it is fair to say that we wanted to race in the two series because the American market is very important for Porsche. However, the benefits are there and have been especially in the first phase of the project. To make everything very simple, it is clear that racing with four cars instead of two is a great advantage for quickly understanding where there is room for improvement. From an organizational point of view we have two engineering teams taking the cars to the track in their respective championships which are coordinated by a third team in Weissach. All this allows us to accumulate much more experience and much more data in less time. At the same time, however, it is very challenging from an organizational point of view because everything is a little more complex. However, we made this decision with awareness. We could have raced with two independent teams in the US and Europe but given previous experience with rogers Penske we convinced ourselves that it would have been much more advantageous to race with a single organization in the two championships.”

Are you also benefiting from the experience that Porsche is developing in Formula E?

“Certain. In the Porsche Motorsport department there is a constant exchange of information and also of technicians. When we face a problem we look for the solution by drawing on the experiences of our different motorsport departments and this always proves to be very useful. This way of working makes us very proud and is something we continuously encourage internally. There are no completely separate projects for us although obviously people are busy on specific projects.”

One last question about Formula 1. You had announced many months ago that you also wanted to compete in Formula 1 but after the interruption of the collaboration project with Red Bull, no official information was heard. Is it a project you are still considering or have you abandoned it?

“Right now we are totally focused on our current commitments in motorsport and therefore for the moment Formula 1 is not an activity we are considering.“