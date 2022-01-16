The future of racing cars is also electric. A segment in which Porsche has decided to enter with a straight leg with the next one Mission R: the German carmaker announced its next battery-powered racing concept car at the end of last year, to be precise at the IAA Mobility in Munich which took place in September 2021, and a few months after that day was taken to the track at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles.

The car was brought to the track by the deputy director of EVO, Adam Towler, who however said he was satisfied with the driving experience, described as “emotionally evocative and intense“. Although it is a fully electric concept car, silence is certainly not a feature of the Mission R: even Towler speaks of the need to have earplugs while driving the battery-powered sports car due to the excessive noise generated. Words to honey also for what concerns steering and braking, two aspects often criticized on electric cars above all due to the insensitivity of the first and the difficulty of regulating the second. In short, there seem to be more positive elements than negative ones, always waiting for the final production version of this 100% electric racing concept car.