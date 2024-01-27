The front of the contracts is widening to stop the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035. Adding to the chorus of skeptics this time is Porsche, which despite a clear electrification plan and thanks to the launch of the new generation of Macan, with full electric powertrain, expressed some doubts about the ban on endothermic engines through CFO Lutz Meschke.

Postpone the stop on ICE

Precisely on the occasion of the debut of the draft version of the compact SUV, the financial director of the Zuffenhausen brand stated that the stop on the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines should be postponed beyond 2035. “There is a lot of discussion right now about the end of the combustion engine”Meschke explained to the press present in Singapore. “I think it might be delayed.

Porsche and incentives

The manager of the Stuttgart brand then continued his analysis of the current market situation, also speaking about the incentives: “While premium and luxury EV makers can work without subsidies, cutting them from the volume segment is wrong. We need to see how steep the acceleration curve will be in the coming years. If we find ourselves in a situation like the current one, with some reluctance to buy electric cars in Europe, then perhaps subsidies will return.”

Synthetic fuels

On the issue of the ban on endothermic engines, Porsche has clear ideas, with the German brand having seen the Berlin Government obtain an exemption from the stop on the sale of ICE, including synthetic fuels in the agreement, fuels on which the Zuffenhausen car manufacturer is working for some time with a dedicated plant in Chile.