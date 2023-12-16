Stop sales of Porsche Macan. This is not a planned exit but a sort of bolt from the blue for the compact SUV of the German brand, an authentic best seller of the Zuffenhasuen brand. The high-wheeled sports model in fact has cybersecurity problems as anticipated by a spokesperson for the Stuttgart car manufacturer, problems linked to European regulations. The stop on sales would in fact only concern the Old Continent and not non-European countries, where the Macan could continue to be sold.

Severe rules

The Macan case is mainly linked to standards established by UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) which since 1950 has established the regulations for the marketing of motor vehicles in Europe. Over the years, the updates have concerned increasingly modern aspects linked to automotive production, including information security in 2021 with the entry into force in July 2022. The Porsche Macan was born in 2013, on the MLB platform and therefore rests on the same software architecture since launch, bringing with it standards that are not updated for current regulations.

The risks for Porsche Macan

On Unece/R155 rules Eurocybcar monitors and has the task of establishing whether a model may have IT security problems, subjecting the car to over 70 different vulnerability tests. New cars must already comply with this regulation while older vehicles must be updated by 2024. If a car brand does not update one of its models, it would be forced to pay a fine of 30,000 euros for each example sold. The car could then also be subjected to a suspension or withdrawal of approval.

Electrical and thermal will not coexist

Porsche could therefore decide to end the career of the driver early.current generation Macan which should have remained on the market for a given period during the start of sales of the new full electric generation. “The implementation of the directive requires not only adjustments in the technical implementation, for example in control units, but also a change of processes in the development phase” a spokesperson for the Zuffenhausen company explained to Automotive News Europe, thus highlighting that it would cost more to update the models than to withdraw them from the market.