They emerge new details on what will be the new electric version of Porsche Macan. The battery-powered variant of the SUV from the Stuttgart car manufacturer was pinched again during some undercover tests, thus showing new aesthetic details and above all a redesigned interior. However, all the focus will obviously be on the specifics of the engine and to the range of travel guaranteed by the battery: also in this case, the comparison with Taycan is natural.

Porsche Macan electric, official tests and first images

It is not clear how many kilometers the new Macan EV will be able to travel with a single charge, but according to what Porsche reports they will be more than those guaranteed by the brand’s first electric car, the Taycan, despite the fact that the two models share the same same technology as the 800 Volt battery. From an aesthetic point of view, however, compared to the current generation of Macan, the new one will have thinner headlights and a strongly inclined rear window. The first look at the interior is particularly interesting: dominating the scene in the passenger compartment is a digital dashboard behind the classic Porsche three-spoke steering wheel, and a large central touchscreen display dedicated to the infotainment system, positioned much closer to the driver. More generally, the differences with the thermal version of the new Porsche Macan will not be few.

Recall that the new generation of Porsche Macan will be presented in 2022, while its production will begin towards the end of next year. As reported by Carscoops, The electric SUV from the Stuttgart automaker will be offered with two battery capacities, and in several versions including the flagship Turbo S, which will offer high power and impressive performance levels. For all the other details, only the official unveiling of the model will allow us to scrutinize all the differences between the thermal version and the 100% electric version of Macan: for that we have to wait until next year.