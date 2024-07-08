Porsche does not intend to slow down the transition towards the electric pure. The German car manufacturer is in fact maintaining its objectives in the transition of some of its models to total electrification, even though the market shows a marked weakness in the demand for battery-powered cars. An exemplary case is that of Machan: Porsche Executive Board Member Albrecht Reimold said the petrol version of the SUV for non-European markets will not be produced beyond 2026.

Porsche Macan, the future is electric

“The platform has reached the end of its cycle“Reimold’s words. Once production is halted, Reuters reports, the company will therefore focus on the fully electric versions of the Macan to promote the brand’s sustainability agenda, despite the overall demand for electric vehicles registering a collapse.

The fate of the other models

A similar fate awaits other Porsche models: the combustion engine versions of the sports cars. Boxster and Caymanfor example, will no longer be produced starting next year, with the Zuffenhausen company having made it known that it is already focused on the respective electric versions that will be launched during 2025. We recall that the production of the ICE versions of the 718 and Macan for the European markets is already been interrupted.