The new electric Porsche Macan is reality. The first battery-powered SUV from the Zuffenhausen brand was unveiled as a world premiere after the forklifts have been spotted on the road several times in recent months during tests at all latitudes and in all conditions. Ten years after the debut of the first Macan, the second generation of the compact high-wheeled model is preparing to arrive on the market with two versions, the Porsche Macan 4 and the Turbo with powers of up to 639 HP and a range of up to 619 km with a single refill.

How it changes compared to the past

Born on the new PPE platform, the Premium Platform Electric (which will also be the basis of the new Audi A6 e-tron), the new Porsche Macan uses an 800 V architecture which makes it compatible with fast charging infrastructures of up to 270 kW. The new Macan changes slightly in size compared to the past, with 5 cm more than the past in terms of length while the height remains identical to the past. The compact SUV from the Stuttgart brand is 4,784 mm long, 1,938 mm wide and 1,622 mm high. The wheelbase, however, is 86 mm longer than the previous model and measures 2,893 mm. The high-wheeled sports compact features wheels up to 22”, with short overhangs at the rear and front.

The design of the new Porsche Macan

From a stylistic point of view, despite having a silhouette similar to the past, the new Macan changes a lot. Starting from the front where we find the new light clusters that recall the Taycan, with two overlapping horizontal light elements and a four-point light signature. The main headlight module with optional Matrix LED technology is positioned slightly lower in the front section. Moving towards the rear, the lines at the rear give the Porsche Macan the appearance of an SUV coupé, with a muscular character and smooth lines, with the rear featuring the Porsche logo which is now located in the center of the 3D light band from the sculpted effect. Important work has been done from an aerodynamic point of view, with active and passive elements integrated into the Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) system which have made it possible to achieve an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.25. The PAA includes the adaptive rear spoiler, active ventilation flaps on the front air intakes and flexible covers on the closed underbody. The Air Curtain vents under the headlight module and the low front optimize air flow. At the rear, the side tear-off edges and the diffuser blades guarantee aerodynamic efficiency.

The engines of the new Porsche Macan

The Porsche Macan powertrain consists of latest generation permanent magnet synchronous electric motors (PSM), one on the front axle and one on the rear. The Macan 4, in combination with Launch Control, has a system power of 300 kW (408 HP) in overboost, while the Macan Turbo reaches 470 kW (639 HP) with torque of 650 and 1,130 Nm respectively. From the of performance, the 4 reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 5.2 seconds while the Macan Turbo covers 0-100 in 3.3 seconds. The maximum speed of the two models is, respectively, 220 and 260 km/h. Both the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo come with all-wheel drive. The two electric motors are controlled by the power electronics almost in real time. The electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) system is five times faster than a conventional all-wheel drive system and can react in the event of slipping within 10 milliseconds. The Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) system – an electronically controlled limited-slip differential at the rear axle – also contributes to improving traction, driving stability and lateral dynamics of the Macan Turbo. Also standard on the range is the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) system for electronic shock absorber adjustment. For the first time, the Macan features rear-wheel steering with a maximum steering angle of five degrees. This allows for a small turning circle of 11.1 metres, thus improving manoeuvrability. The new Macan also boasts a towing capacity of 2,000 kg.

Autonomy and charging

Combined with the two configurations is a battery with a gross capacity of 100 kWh, of which up to 95 kWh can be actively used. The high-voltage battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 21 minutes with fast charging infrastructure. In 400 Volt charging stations, a high voltage switch inserted in the battery allows charging using the Bank Charging system, which allows the 800 Volt battery to be split into two batteries, each with a nominal voltage of 400 Volt. This makes it possible to charge particularly efficiently, without having to use an additional high-voltage booster, at up to 135 kW. AC charging up to 11 kW can be done using wallboxes for domestic use. The overall range varies from 613 km for the Macan S to 591 km for the Macan Turbo. While driving it is possible to recover up to 240 kW of power using the electric motors. The Integrated Power Box (IPB) also contributes to the efficiency of the new Macan models, also saving weight and space. The innovative and compact IPB combines three components: the on-board AC charger, the high-voltage heater and the DC/DC converter. The driving range according to the WLTP standard is up to 613 km for the Macan 4 and up to 591 km for the Macan Turbo.

Interiors, technologies and price

The interiors of the second generation of the German compact SUV offer a driving position 28 mm lower than in the past for the front passenger and driver, while the rear seat is lowered by 15 mm, thus increasing the space available for games. The load capacity of the trunk is 540 liters to which are added the 84 liters of the front frunk for a total capacity of 1,348 liters when the seats are folded down. The digital dashboard is made up of three screens, including the 12.6-inch curved self-supporting instrument panel and the 10.9-inch central screen to which is added a third 10.9″ display for the front passenger. The New Macan also boasts a head-up display with Augmented Reality technology with the ability to view information at a distance of 10 meters and on a format similar to an 87″ display. The infotainment system is based on the new generation of Android Automotive, integrating the “Hey Porsche” voice assistant. In addition to the digital instrumentation, some physical controls are also added, for example for regulating the climate control. The technological and refined cockpit shows all the sporting vocation of this model, with a sense of space emphasized by the large glass. Orders for the new Porsche Macan range are already open, with prices starting at 88,187 euros for the Macan 4 and 121,242 euros for the Turbo.