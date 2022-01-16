Porsche has renewed its digital services for smartphones and combined all functions in one application, the My Porsche app which will thus be the central interface for all those who own a car of the Zuffenhausen brand. Drivers who have chosen Stuttgart supercars will be able to access the My Porsche Essentials, Connect App and Car Connect App functions via their smartphone. In the coming months additional apps will also be integrated such as Porsche Charging and Porsche – Good to know. The combination of the entire range of services and information in a single app will simplify use for customers and create a practical access point to the digital world of Porsche through a modern user interface.

My Porsche will become a versatile tool for all drivers of the sports car manufacturer. The app is compatible with Porsche vehicles starting with MY2016 cars. If there is a connection between the smartphone and the Porsche model, the app displays important vehicle parameters and can be used as a remote control for certain functions. It also supports the driver in the charging process by contacting his dealer, booking service appointments and with questions about the vehicle. As a central interface between every Porsche driver and their vehicle, the My Porsche app offers a wide range of functions for Porsche models with conventional powertrains, hybrids and fully electric sports cars, from displaying current fluid levels to starting a refill. When the My Porsche app is linked to a vehicle, informs the customer about the status of the car: it knows the fuel or charge level, the current mileage, its location and can show the statistics of past trips or the settings of the VTS tracking system. If the vehicle moves unexpectedly or proceeds faster than the applicable speed limit, the app alerts the user with a push notification. It can also lock and unlock the Porsche and control the air conditioning system and auxiliary heating in battery-powered vehicles. Through the app, customers have access to digital operation manuals and support videos.

The My Porsche app also offers full networking. Link streaming provider and calendar accounts with corresponding apps in the vehicle. It also simplifies navigation by synchronizing destinations and points of interest between the smartphone and the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. The My Porsche app is available in 47 countries and 25 languages ​​for Apple iOS (iOS 14 and later) and smartphones with Android operating system (Android 8 and later). Customers can log in with their Porsche ID or register directly in the app. The scope of functions may vary by model, model year and country availability. The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and will be continuously expanded and optimized.