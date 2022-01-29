The second best year ever in Italy holds another record for Porsche. The branch in the Bel Paese of the Stuttgart car manufacturer closed 2021 with 6,274 cars delivered, managing to cope with the emergency situation dictated by the pandemic and the shortage of semiconductors. The growth compared to 2020 was 8%, with Italy establishing itself as the third reference market for the German brand, following Germany and the United Kingdom. With 2,265 deliveries, Macan was the best-selling of the Porsche range, followed by Cayenne which stopped at 1,525 cars, 81% of which in the coupé version and 64% with hybrid engines. On the lowest step of the podium was placed instead 911 strong of 1,248 units delivered which once again make it the reference model in its market segment.

Continue the affirmation process for Taycan: two years after its launch in Italy in 2021, 620 units were delivered (10% of the total), with a range that has also been enriched by the rear-wheel drive versions of the sedan and the Cross Turismo variant. Closing the ranking are the Panamera with 338 units (of which 85% are plug-in hybrids) and 278 units of the 718, in the Boxster and Cayman versions. Electrification represents a continuously growing trend: the sales of Porsche Italia in the past year are represented by 30% of plug-in and full electric hybrid cars.

The Porsche Italia after-sales department closes 2021 with a record turnover of over 50 million euros, for an overall increase of + 25% compared to 2020 and + 19% compared to 2019. The prosperity of the business has led the branch Italian to expand its spare parts warehouse in Rovigo which, in 2021, doubled its storage area. Rovigo is also the first Porsche parts warehouse in the world to be carbon neutral. It also has a state-of-the-art outdoor area for the storage of lithium-ion batteries. During 2021, the Porsche Experience in Franciacorta was also inaugurated, with the first three months of activity which saw over 11,000 visitors, both Italian and European. Future plans for the Zuffenhausen hub in Italy include the opening of the Training Center, the multifunctional space created for the training of Porsche personnel and which will also become the main training hub for Porsche Classic cars for Southern Europe.

The renewal process also passes through the dealership network, with a process that began in 2021 and will be completed in 2028. According to Porsche’s plans, all 30 Italian dealerships will adapt to the new Corporate Architecture called “Destination Porsche” which, after its American debut in Palm Springs, was inaugurated in Italy by the Porsche Center in Piacenza. In September 2021, the first was inaugurated in Arezzo Porsche Approved and Service Center of Europe, dedicated to the sale of Porsche Approved used cars. The Tuscan province will be followed within the year by four other identical realities in Cesena, Pescara, Palermo and Pavia. Strategic formats have proved themselves Porsche @ CityLife of Milan and Porsche NOW of Brescia. The Milanese space has in fact opened a point of contact with a new audience that is very interesting for the brand. Of the 42,000 people who visited the store in 2021, 25% were women and the average age was 33.

The same philosophy guided the opening of the first Italian Porsche NOW, a temporary store that chooses very popular urban locations to offer the brand in alternative contexts. In Brescia, Areadocks was chosen, an old railway warehouse renovated with the contemporary taste of post-industrial areas. 2021 was also the year of the debut ofOnline Shop, which made Italy the second largest European market in terms of online order volumes, 91% of which relate to used cars. The opening to the digital world has also brought new customers closer to the brand (71% bought a Porsche for the first time), with a significantly lower average age than the “traditional” customer. The electrification process of the range also runs on the charging tracks, with the Italian branch of the Zuffenhausen house working on the implementation of the infrastructures starting from Porsche Centers which, with 25 HPC (High Performance Charging) charging stations with powers up to 350 kW, have created a network accessible to anyone. To these are added over 400 Destination Charger located in 284 prestigious destinations including hotels, restaurants, spas, clubs and one partnership with Q8 for the activation of 20 ultra-fast charging stations throughout the Italian territory. With the aim of achieving carbon neutrality in the production chain and an 80% electrified range, Porsche is also aiming for environmental sustainability at its Italian offices. In this sense, the installation of photovoltaic systems in Rovigo, Franciacorta and Padua allows an annual reduction of about 300 tons of CO2.