Mercedes sees Porsche snatch the fastest road car record at the Nurburgring. All thanks to one 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit, which had no rivals on the iconic German track: the fastest lap of the Stuttgart sports car was completed in 6: 43.300, approximately 5 seconds faster of the previous record of the AMG GT Black Series. Despite being a modified variant of the 911 GT2 RS, the record is to be considered valid in all respects, since the tuning kit was developed in close collaboration with Porsche and the same house sells this version of the 911 GT2 RS.

The novelties that stand out on this variant compared to the standard version of the sports car materialize mainly in a series of aerodynamic components, including additional fins on the front spoiler, a modified diffuser and a unique rear spoiler. But that’s not all: other changes include 20 and 21 ″ magnesium wheels, which are accompanied by an original enhanced braking system. The sports suspension system has also been optimized. He was behind the wheel of the 911 GT2 RS that broke the lap record at the Nurburgring Lars Kern, Porsche driver and developer, who said: “The 911 GT2 RS boasts flawless track grip with the Manthey Performance Kit. You feel like you are driving a racing car, especially in the fastest corners.”