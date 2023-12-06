On paper, a four-cylinder (with some help from a turbo) can do everything a six or eight-cylinder can do. But with some cars it’s all about the things you can’t write down on paper: the sensation and the feeling. Porsche went all out a few years ago with a four-cylinder boxer engine for the Cayman. A 911 with two cylinders too few will not be available anytime soon, but Porsche is still testing a special four-cylinder: a V4.

There are some motorcycles that have half a V8, but in the car world you never actually come across a V4. Yet Porsche still has one, namely the Porsche 919 Hybrid that once participated in Le Mans. In its retirement, the 919 Hybrid as an Evo version smashed the Nürburgring record. And this hybrid powertrain is now said to be in a Porsche 911, it is reported Carbuzz. Is Porsche working on a hybrid Elf with more than 1,000 hp?

Find the V4 | Photo: © Porsche

The Porsche 911 will probably not have a V4 engine

Unfortunately, there probably won’t be a bizarre 911 with untold power, according to the opinion Carbuzz. Or: fortunately there will probably not be a four-cylinder 911. It just depends on what you value. The Porsche 911 is according to Carbuzz just a prototype to test and develop the powertrain. The question then is what the V4 engine with hybrid stuff is for. You can be sure that Porsche engineers don’t need occupational therapy.

The Porsche 919 Evo on the Ring | Photo: © Porsche

Specifications of the V4 engine

The engine as it is in the 919 Hybrid is a 2.0-liter V4 with the cylinders at a 90-degree angle. The petrol engine alone produces a hefty 720 hp in the 919 Evo and it spins at no less than 9,000 revolutions per minute. The two-liter gets help from one turbo to achieve these figures. The electric motor on the front wheels provides an extra 400 hp. All these specifications can of course be fine-tuned for a possible production model.

If we can suggest a car in which the V4 can be installed… | Photo: © Porsche

The purpose of Porsche’s V4 drivetrain remains a guess. The Le Mans racer for the next few years will have a V8 engine, so it won’t be there for that. Maybe Porsche is working on a new racing series? Or are they secretly working on a successor to the 918 Spyder? Or will there be a 911 with a V4 engine in the future? Unfortunately, we will have to be patient for the answer to these questions.