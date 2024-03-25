In the past, those who wanted a 911 but did not have the money for it, bought a 924 or 944. Later, these types of people had to make do with cars like the Porsche Cayman or a Boxster. Although we have to call these cars 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster these days, the second designation will also suffice, right? Enjoy the petrol models for a while, because they are leaving.

Porsche experiences the same problem with the 718s as the brand had with the Macan. From July 1, new rules will come into effect in the EU to better protect cars against hackers. Porsche has been building this generation of the Cayman and Boxster since 2016, long before the new rules were known in Europe. A spokesperson for the brand tells Engine 1 that it would cost too much money to develop an update that would allow the Porsche Cayman and Boxster to continue to be sold in Europe.

The good news on the death of the petrol 718

Fortunately, production of all Porsche 718s does not have to stop on July 1. The EU gives the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the Porsche Boxster RS ​​Spyder an immunity chain, because these cars are produced in small numbers. Both cars are not yet sold out. Porsche will maintain production of the regular 718s until July 1. After this, the brand will continue to sell the cars in Europe while stocks last.

After that, 718 drivers will have to make do with an electric one. The electric Boxster and Cayman should arrive next year. Before that happens, you can order a last entry-level petrol 718. The cheapest Cayman goes for 108,200 euros (67,312 euros in Belgium) and the entry-level Boxster goes for 110,400 euros (69,526 euros in Belgium).