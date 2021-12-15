Home page world

From: Valentin Betz

divide

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo was designed exclusively for a video game and only exists virtually – even if it appears deceptively real in the picture. © Porsche

Prototypes and concept studies are standard for Porsche. But now the Stuttgart-based company is working on a model that only appears in a video game.

Stuttgart – Video games are a popular hobby today. Players can let off steam in numerous genres and venture into fantastic worlds. Racing games are also part of the colorful repertoire. It can be used to control vehicles of all kinds, including those that some people would like to see in reality – for example, models from Porsche. Soon there will even be a vehicle from the brand that was designed only for a video game and has no real equivalent.



BW24 * explains here why Porsche is spending a lot of effort developing a prototype for a video game.

Because the sports car manufacturer didn’t just develop it because the design department itself likes to play video games. Rather, there is a plan for the future behind it. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.