As a Porsche, you would only discover 133 days after the unveiling of the new Cayenne models that you have forgotten the Turbo E-Hybrid. Only to realize 28 days later that you still had another performance planned. We dare to say with certainty that this scenario is not reality, but it is still special: here is yet another new version of the refreshed Porsche Cayenne, the S E-Hybrid.

The S E-Hybrid will be placed between the E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid in the Porsche price list. The S E-Hybrid is also available as a regular Cayenne and as a Cayenne Coupé. It gets the same new air suspension as the other Cayennes, which should make you feel the difference between the suspension settings better. It stands on 20-inch rims and has four exhaust pipes made of brushed stainless steel.

Engine and specifications

The new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid gets a 3.0-liter V6 engine, plus – as the name suggests – an electric motor. Together they produce 519 hp and 750 Nm. A sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes 4.7 seconds and the top speed is 263 km/h. A lot tamer than the Turbo E-Hybrid, which shoots to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds thanks to a 4.0-liter V8 with 739 hybrid horsepower.

Would you like to leave the six-cylinder engine alone for a while? Then you can drive 90 kilometers electrically thanks to a 25.9 kWh battery. An on-board 11 kW charger ensures a charging time of less than two and a half hours, depending on the charging station used. Inside there are comfort seats, pedals made of stainless steel and an optional extra screen for the co-driver. A new filter system should keep ‘germs and other harmful particles’ outside the cabin.

The price of the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

The new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid will be available at dealers from November. The prices of the latest Cayenne will be announced shortly. As mentioned, the S E-Hybrid is positioned between the E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid; they cost 114,000 and 186,500 euros respectively (112,589 and 187,877 euros in Belgium).