If you would like to go green, you don’t have to buy a new electric car at all. If you do a few extra years with your existing petrol car, then you are actually doing very well. If you also refuel CO2-neutral petrol, then you are completely baked. That is why Porsche is investing in eFuels, also known as synthetic fuels.

With this artificial peg, produced with CO2 from the air and wind energy, the brand wants to keep existing models on the road in a sustainable way. There will still be emissions from the exhaust, but that is CO2 that has already been plucked from the air. Moreover, no extra CO2 emissions are released because a new electric car has to be produced for you. Porsche’s eFuels are part of the sustainable strategy.

Yesterday, the brand announced that it is depositing $75 million for a stake in HIF Global LLC. This is a project developer for factories where the eFuels are brewed. The first factory will be located in Chile, a place where a lot of green electricity can easily be generated for the production of Porsche eFuels. Later, factories will be added in Australia and the US.

Porsche invests $75 million in eFuels

Porsche also continues to bet on electric cars such as the Taycan and the upcoming electric Macan and Cayman. ‘eFuels make an important contribution to climate protection and are a valuable addition to our electromobility efforts. By investing in the industrial production of eFuel, Porsche is further expanding its commitment to sustainable mobility.”

Porsche wants to use the first liters of eFuel in racing. The economies of scale will only start to take effect by 2026 and prices should reach 1.82 euros per litre. Although that is still without excise duties, so take into account about 3 euros per liter in the Netherlands. Pricey, but if it means keeping your beloved six-cylinder or V8 running, you’ll be happy to pay – right?