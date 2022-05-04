Porsche continues investments aimed attechnological evolution of batteries for its electric cars, putting on a $ 100 million loan for the American company Group14 Technologies which is in charge of developing an advanced silicon-carbon technology for high-performance lithium-ion batteries. The Zuffenhasuen-based carmaker, through its finance division, participated in a financing round along with several other companies that put a total of $ 400 million on the table.

Group14 Technologies, which is headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, intends to use the capital increase to accelerate worldwide production of anode material for lithium-ion batteries. By the end of the year, Group14 will build a new facility for the production of active materials for batteries (BAM) in the United States. In the future, it will also supply the Cellforce group in Tübingen, in which Porsche holds a majority stake. The latter was founded in 2021 by Porsche and Customcells Holding and from 2024, this joint venture intends to produce self-developed high-performance battery cells with silicon anodes for the production of small series, motorsport and high-performance vehicles. Cellforce battery cells should be used in electrically powered Porsche vehicles with high-performance powertrains.

“The battery cell is the combustion chamber of the future. Our goal is to become a leading company in the global competition to make the most powerful accumulators “, Lutz Meschke saidVice President of the Executive Board and member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT of Porsche AG. “It is with pride that we are leading this wide-ranging funding round. This reflects that, through our venture capital unit Porsche Ventures, we have now gained a deep understanding of the world of venture capital ”.