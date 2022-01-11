Driving a super sports car is never easy. The temptation to press your foot hard on the accelerator is strong and sometimes even a little distraction is enough to ruin a driving experience. The owner of one can also confirm this Porsche 911 generation 992 who ended up in a ditch because of the snow. The curious episode and fortunately without consequences for those who were driving is next in Poland, with the sportswoman from Zuffenhausen who finished her race prematurely, settling off the road. To try to get it out, not a tow truck or a specialized vehicle, but one Toyota GR Yaris, the high-performance version of the Japanese compact.

Try yes because despite the good intentions, even the GR Yaris had to give up, at least judging by the images that have been around the web. The small Japanese sports car, which is equipped with a three-cylinder 1.6 turbo engine capable of delivering 261 hp and 360 Nm of maximum torque for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 260 km / h, is equipped with all-wheel drive but despite its abilities it was not able to bring the Porsche 911 back to the road level. In the clip released on Instagram you can see how Toyota has been anchored to the German sports car but the direction taken by the GR Yaris is unnatural to obtain the hoped for result, to the point that the Japanese compact ends up skating without being able to have the right traction, losing grip and also risking overwhelming the curious and those present.

Another Instagram user, who reported the story, then tried to clarify the accident: according to his account, the driver of the Porsche 911 would have ended up off the road after having lost control of the car during a drifting attempt, taking advantage of the icy road surface. Fortunately, no one was hurt and the stunt might not even cost too much in terms of damage given the presence of fresh snow at the impact site.