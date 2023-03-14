The range of electric cars of Porsche will expand over the next few years. The Zuffenhausen-based carmaker is ready to flesh out the lineup of EVs alongside the Taycan and all its variations, with the aim of reaching 80% of fully electric cars delivered by 2030. The first model on tap will be the Macan , which will have a battery-powered version which will initially complement the endothermic one and which will subsequently become the only option available for this car. It will arrive in 2024, thus bringing the EVs available in the range of the German brand to two.

The new electric Porsches are coming

However, this is only the first step in the electrification of Porsche’s offer. In fact, one will arrive between 2025 and 2026 electric version of Cayenne, with the large SUV from the Stuttgart brand embracing sustainable mobility in full. By the end of the decade, the full electric versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman will be launched, to which will also be added a new flagship SUV that will rank above the Cayenne. As confirmed by Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, it will be about a very sporty interpretation of a Sport Utility, which will remain faithful to the style of the German brand. The development will take place on the Volkswagen Group’s SSP Sport platform, which Porsche is developing. This sort of crossover, codenamed K1, will be built in Leipzig from the middle of the decade, and will incorporate the technology seen on the Mission R concept presented at the 2021 Munich IAA Motor Show. shorten charging times, with a new high-performance battery.