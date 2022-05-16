Porsche Motorsport began testing the technology components of its electric Mission R via the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance.

The Weissach manufacturer traveled to Valencia with the two cars for tests that compared the Mission R, presented in Monaco in 2021, and the ‘little sister’ that supplies it with the chassis.

The technicians were able to work on the technology of the electric motor and the battery, which at its maximum potential reaches 735 kW (1,000 HP) – to be used in Qualifying – while in the race simulation it is about 450 kW (612 HP) constant for 30 minutes.

This is the length of a Carrera Cup race and according to Porsce, the lap times and top speed achieved by the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is on par with the performance of the current 992 generation 911 GT3 Cup.

An important step because the Germans’ goal is to have an electric single-brand by 2030, a year that marked the calendar for having a series production totally dedicated to this technology.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance, Porsche Mission R Photo by: Porsche

“With the Mission R, we have demonstrated how Porsche envisions sustainable motor racing for customers in the future. The 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance now demonstrates that this vision works impressively on the track,” says Matthias Scholz, Head of GT Racing Car Project .

“We are really excited about the response, because a single-make cup with electric racing cars would be an important addition to our current customer racing program.”

The electric transmission of the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is all-wheel drive with peak power up to 800 kW (1,088 hp). The direct oil cooling of the electric motors and the battery pack, developed by Porsche, combats induced thermal derating, as project manager Björn Förster explains.

“The integration of oil cooling had a significant impact on the concept. With the collaboration of experts in the fields of aerodynamics and thermodynamics, as well as specialists in high voltage and bodywork, the development team created an architecture able to exploit the full potential of the battery cells for the first time, since there is no thermal shock. “

“In this way, the power delivered in racing mode remains constant for half an hour and thanks to the 900 volt technology, the state of charge of the battery at full capacity goes from 5 to 80% in about 15 minutes”.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance Photo by: Porsche

Grant Larson and the Porsche Style team have instead devised the shape of the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance. The race car is 14 centimeters wider than the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport and around 6,000 parts have been designed from scratch. The bodywork is made with natural fiber composite materials, again to avoid the use of similar synthetic materials.

Recycled carbon fibers are also used for testing. Compared to the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, the flared fenders leave more room for Michelin’s 18 “racing tires.

The car will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​on 23-26 June 2022, then on 20 August it will be present in Leipzig on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Porsche factory.

Oliver Schwab, Project Manager of the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance, comments: “The car paves the way for customer racing with electric-powered racing cars. As a first step, we will reveal this concept to our global partners. With drivers, teams, organizers, authorities. and other interested parties, we are also gathering ideas for the Porsche racing formats of the future. “